Memorial highway cleanup done in honor of murdered child

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - It was almost a year and a half ago when 11-year old Jordan Roberts was shot and killed, but now his family is looking to turn tragedy into service.

When Maranda Alford lost her son last year, she felt like she’d lost everything.

“Jordan, he was my everything,” Alford said. “He was my first son, so for ten years, it was just me and him.”

So when Alford was grieving the loss of Jordan, it was Jordan’s cousin, Jaheim Davis, that provided a bit of closure.

“When he first died, I was thinking to myself I want to give something to Maranda so that she always remember [him],” Davis said.

But Davis’ gift didn’t come in the form of a material possession.

He adopted a section of Highway 412 to be named after Jordan.

“Someone else who had lost a son in our community, I had seen they got a sign for him,” Davis said. ”And so I was like, ‘oh! I can do a sign for him too!’

Adopting the highway isn’t where the family stopped, however, as they volunteered Saturday morning to clean up trash littered alongside the highway… Jordan’s highway.

“The things that we do for Jordan, it’s always something to give back to the community,” Alford said. “Adopting a Highway is a way to help give back to the community and it just helps keep Jordan’s name alive for me and other things we do for Jordan it always has to do with the community.”

The family plans to continue the tradition of cleaning up the highway for many years to come, in order to keep Jordan’s memory alive.

