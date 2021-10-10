Energy Alert
Monday Morning Mess In Spots

October 10th, 2021
By Ryan Vaughan
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Monday morning could be wet and storm for some areas. A strong storm system is moving out of the southern plains bringing storms and some have been severe through parts of Texas and Oklahoma. In addition to the storms, the overall pattern will lead to gusty winds. much quieter weather will be with us on Tuesday, but more showers and storms for the rest of the week. Look for a dry and cooler weekend ahead. -Ryan

