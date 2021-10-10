Energy Alert
New tradition rallies small Region 8 town

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The heat and strong winds that blew through Region 8 Saturday didn’t stop one small town in Region 8 from celebrating its new seasonal tradition.

The town of Monette had its second-ever Fall Festival Saturday afternoon.

The event, which took place in the town’s downtown area, hosted many activities like a duck calling competition, live music, and several vendors throughout Drew Avenue.

The town’s mayor, Bob Blankenship, says the idea came to him when he took office to fill the gap left by former traditions in the town.

“Three years ago, when I came on board as the mayor, I thought we need to try to draw this community back together a little bit more than it is, not that it was bad,” Blankenship said. “Just promote our businesses and so we decided to have a Fall Festival.”

Blankenship says he considers the festival to be a success, though many vendors packed up early due to winds interrupting their booths.

