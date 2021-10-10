Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Resident charged with killing 2 at Maryland senior community

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) - Maryland police announced first-degree murder charges on Saturday against a resident of a senior living community who fatally shot two staff members inside the facility a day earlier.

Roy Batson, 63, remains in custody on a no-bond status, Prince George’s County police said in a news release.

Batson, of Capitol Heights, is accused of killing 46-year-old Mackeda Evans, of Temple Hills, and 46-year-old Michelle Boateng, of Capitol Heights, on Friday at the Gateway Village senior living community in Capitol Heights, just outside of Washington. Boateng worked and lived at the complex, police said.

Roy Batson, 63, is accused of killing two staff members at a Maryland senior living community....
Roy Batson, 63, is accused of killing two staff members at a Maryland senior living community. He faces first-degree murder charges and remains in custody on a no-bond status.(Source: Prince George's County Police Department)

The preliminary investigation found that Batson had confronted Evans on Friday morning about a prior dispute between the two in October over a violation notice, police said. He admitted to going to his apartment, retrieving a gun and returning to the first-floor office area and shooting both victims, police said.

Gateway Village is one of 310 communities in 25 states run by National Church Residences, which describes itself as “the nation’s largest provider of affordable senior housing and services.” Its website says the apartment complex about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) east of Washington includes studio and one-bedroom units for “seniors age 62+.”

A county website describes the property as subsidized government housing for seniors with low incomes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in collision
Anthony Lee Strickland, 55, of Bono was arrested Oct. 6 on suspicion of rape and sexual assault...
Former pastor arrested on rape, sexual assault charges
According to a media release from Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers went to the...
One dead as Blytheville police investigate murder
Zachary Purrington, 36, of Blytheville was arrested Oct. 8 in connection with an incident in...
Now former police officer arrested in domestic assault case
Perry Lewis McGowan (Source: Osceola Police Department)
Man sentenced to 65 years for murder

Latest News

The victim's boyfriend, a soldier based at Fort Bragg, is accused of killing her after her...
Family mourns pregnant woman killed on Ga. highway
Officials estimate at least 24,000 gallons and possibly as much as 131,000 gallons of crude oil...
Calif. oil spill investigation widens as cleanup intensifies
The security framework that both countries have used to tackle cross border issues,...
Biden officials stress US-Mexico ties as they unveil new security pact
Two in custody after traffic stop leads to fight with deputies