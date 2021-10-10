Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Two in custody after traffic stop leads to fight with deputies

(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people are in custody after a traffic stop led to a fight with Greene County Deputies.

According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, a deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 412 West with three people in the vehicle.

Deputies found drugs during the stop and one of the men in the vehicle started a fight with the deputy, who then asked for backup.

No names have been released at this time.

Region 8 News will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in collision
Anthony Lee Strickland, 55, of Bono was arrested Oct. 6 on suspicion of rape and sexual assault...
Former pastor arrested on rape, sexual assault charges
Perry Lewis McGowan (Source: Osceola Police Department)
Man sentenced to 65 years for murder
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Week 7 Scores - Watch Video Replay »
According to a media release from Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers went to the...
One dead as Blytheville police investigate murder

Latest News

Red Wolves are 1-5 after dropping 52-20 to #15 Coastal Carolina.
Arkansas State football enters bye week after 1-5 start
Arkansas Rice Festival
Hundreds gather for 45th annual Arkansas Rice Festival
The cook-off has been held in downtown Blytheville, with vendors and participants showing up...
40th annual Chili Cookoff held in Blytheville
According to a media release from Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers went to the...
One dead as Blytheville police investigate murder