Two in custody after traffic stop leads to fight with deputies

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people are in custody after a traffic stop led to a fight with Greene County Deputies.

According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, a deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 412 West with three people in the vehicle.

Deputies found drugs during the stop and one of the men in the vehicle started a fight with the deputy, who then asked for backup.

No names have been released at this time.

