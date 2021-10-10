Two in custody after traffic stop leads to fight with deputies
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people are in custody after a traffic stop led to a fight with Greene County Deputies.
According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, a deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 412 West with three people in the vehicle.
Deputies found drugs during the stop and one of the men in the vehicle started a fight with the deputy, who then asked for backup.
No names have been released at this time.
Region 8 News will update this story as information becomes available.
