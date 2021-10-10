Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/8/21)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.

Here are the NEA nominees from games played on October 8th, 2021.

Wynne (Timmy Watson scoop & score)

Nominee #1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. Wynne forces the fumble, Timmy Watson scoops and scores 48 yards for a touchdown. The Yellowjackets beat Valley View to move to 5-1.

Pocahontas (Connor Baker TD pass to Harrison Carter)

Nominee number 2 is Pocahontas. Connor Baker buying some time, rifles one down, Harrison Carter makes the contested catch, he’ll take off for a touchdown. The Redskins beat Cave City on homecoming

Trumann (Murphy Williams TD pass to Dawson Shuburte)

Murphy Williams on play action, Dawson Shuburte makes the grab and gets a foot down for the touchdown. The Wildcats beat Gosnell to start 3-0 in 4A-3 play.

Manila (Kurt Overton 84 yd TD run)

Our final nominee is Manila. Kurt Overton heads outside and hits the sideline, Kurt takes it 84 yards for a game-tying touchdown. The Lions beat Harrisburg to move to 5-1.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

If you are having issues accessing the embedded poll on this page, you can also vote here.

Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Wednesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream OR donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.