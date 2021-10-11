Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 7-month-old baby girl from Indiana

An Amber alert has been isssued for 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders.
An Amber alert has been isssued for 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber alert has been issued for 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders from Indiana, but she is believed to be in Illinois.

Merrillville Police Department say Xeniyah was abducted from her home by Leandre Nutull, 35, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Xeniyah’s mother reported that Nutull entered her home through a window, took the child and fled.

Xeniyah was last seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and text that reads, “Grandpa is one in a melon.” She is 24 inches tall and weighs 19 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Nutull is a Black male, 5′9″ and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is driving a gray2006 Acura TL 4 door sedan with Illinois license plate CU62616.

Anyone with information needs to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash on Johnson Avenue at University Loop.
Jonesboro police respond to multi-vehicle crashes at Johnson and University Loop
Two in custody after traffic stop leads to fight with deputies
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Monette Fall Festival
New tradition rallies small Region 8 town
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift

Latest News

Thousands of Southwest passengers continue to deal with flight cancelations across the country.
Thousands of Southwest passengers continue to deal with flight cancelations across the country
Oliver Nicholson was diagnosed with VACTERL association and died before he was 2. He loved...
Zoo renames sloth habitat in honor of late toddler who loved sloths
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, Brian Witherell displays a Colt .45-caliber pistol that once...
Al Capone’s belongings go for at least $3 million at auction