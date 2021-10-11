Energy Alert
Country music superstar Reba coming to Arkansas

The concert will take place on Feb. 5, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.
The concert will take place on Feb. 5, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Country music and television star Reba McEntire will be live at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The concert will take place on Feb. 5, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.

Ticket Prices: $49.50, $79.50, $99.50, $150, $200, $225 (plus applicable service charges)

There is an eight-ticket limit per household.

Reba has sold millions of albums worldwide, had numerous #1 country hits and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The arena recommends face coverings.

Tickets are available at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com.

