Harrisburg man killed in wreck

The right rear tires and wheels of the trailer separated from the trailer.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man died over the weekend after being struck by parts off of a vehicle.

Arkansas State Police say a Peterbilt truck was eastbound on State Highway 14 in Poinsett County around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Michael Hamrick, 60, of Harrisburg, was standing in his front yard and was struck by a wheel and tire.

Hamrick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver’s name was not released.

The crash report states the weather conditions were clear, and the road was dry at the time.

