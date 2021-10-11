Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Military science building renamed after distinguished alumnus

Frederick C. Turner, Jr. was one of the first African-American students at Arkansas State University.
The Arkansas State University ROTC program will be hosting its pinning ceremony Friday in...
The Arkansas State University ROTC program will be hosting its pinning ceremony Friday in Jonesboro, with individual ceremonies.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As A-State’s ROTC program celebrates its 85th anniversary, the university honors a former Army officer and alumnus by renaming the military science building.

The building will now be called the Lieutenant Colonel Frederick C. Turner Jr. Military Science Building.

Frederick C. Turner, Jr. was one of the first African-American students at Arkansas State University.

After graduation, Turner served three combat tours in Vietnam and then eventually made his way back to A-State as an Assistant Professor of Military Science, making him the university’s first black faculty member.

The renaming will be official during a special ceremony on the Friday before A-State’s 2021 Homecoming.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers went to the...
One dead as Blytheville police investigate murder
Zachary Purrington, 36, of Blytheville was arrested Oct. 8 in connection with an incident in...
Now former police officer arrested in domestic assault case
Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash on Johnson Avenue at University Loop.
Jonesboro police respond to multi-vehicle crashes at Johnson and University Loop
Two in custody after traffic stop leads to fight with deputies
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures

Latest News

The JHS alum is a sophomore defensive lineman for the Hogs.
Jashaud Stewart Improving for #17 Arkansas -- Chris Hudgison Reports
Arkansas State lost Samy Johnson (back), Terry Hampton (knee) and James Blackman (shoulder) in...
Butch Jones Gives an Update on Injuries during the Red Wolves Coaches Show
The cleanup of Highway 412 was in honor of Jordan Roberts, who was shot and killed at 11-years...
Memorial highway cleanup done in honor of murdered child
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19