Military science building renamed after distinguished alumnus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As A-State’s ROTC program celebrates its 85th anniversary, the university honors a former Army officer and alumnus by renaming the military science building.

The building will now be called the Lieutenant Colonel Frederick C. Turner Jr. Military Science Building.

Frederick C. Turner, Jr. was one of the first African-American students at Arkansas State University.

After graduation, Turner served three combat tours in Vietnam and then eventually made his way back to A-State as an Assistant Professor of Military Science, making him the university’s first black faculty member.

The renaming will be official during a special ceremony on the Friday before A-State’s 2021 Homecoming.

