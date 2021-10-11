Energy Alert
Motorcycle rider killed in crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain View man died Sunday in a crash in Cleburne County.

According to Arkansas State Police, Douglas Storey, 61, was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson and was heading south on State Highway 5 around 2:02 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.

He crossed the centerline while negotiating a curve and collided with a 2007 Buick heading north.

Storey struck the left front of the Buick in the northbound traffic lane.

The name of the driver of the Buick was not released.

The crash report states the weather conditions were clear, and the road was dry at the time.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

