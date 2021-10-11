Energy Alert
No-helmet motorcycle law in Missouri tied to increase in deaths

By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Missouri law that went into effect in August 2020 is tied to an increase in motorcycle rider deaths on the road.

The law allows riders 26 and older to not wear a helmet.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, from January through October 3, 2020, 14 riders without helmets died in Missouri. For the majority of that time period, riders had to wear helmets.

From January through October 3, 2021, 72 riders died without helmets in Missouri. The law did not require them to wear a helmet during that time period.

That’s a 414.29 percent increase in non-helmet, motorcycle deaths from January through October 3, 2020 compared to the same time period in 2021.

Chris Hutson, from Cape Girardeau, started riding on a mini-bike at 7 years old. He said he always wears a helmet, because it is life-saving.

”I understand the freedoms and the feeling of riding, but sometimes you have to think about yourself, your loved ones, everyone around you, and the consequence that could happen for not being as safe,” said Hutson.

Hutson also said it’s important to wear helmets now, considering the amount of people on the road who are distracted while driving. According to Hutson, the technology of helmets keeps improving, and they work.

