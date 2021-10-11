Oct. 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Monday morning could be wet and stormy for some areas.

In addition to the storms, the overall pattern will lead to gusty winds.

It will be much quieter weather n Tuesday, but more showers and storms for the rest of the week.

Look for a dry and cooler weekend ahead.

News Headlines

The U.S. Department of Health and Human services has linked the COVID-19 vaccine to better health outcomes among Medicare beneficiaries in Arkansas, including those 65 and up and adults with long-term disabilities.

We’ll take a look at an increasing trend of threats at Arkansas schools and what is being done to keep your kids safe.

We’ll show you what you need to have ready in case of severe weather.

Razorback football is having a big impact on businesses across Arkansas.

