Prosecutor: Police chief under investigation for sexual assault

A Crittenden County police chief has been suspended from his duties pending an investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman while on duty.
By Chris Carter
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TURRELL, Ark. (KAIT) - A Crittenden County police chief has been suspended from his duties pending an investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman while on duty.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Turrell Police Chief Perry Jennings is under investigation but could not provide details, saying they have asked Arkansas State Police to handle the investigation.

A determination as to whether state police will take over the investigation has not been made according to the prosecutor’s office. ASP’s Public Information Officer Bill Sadler told KAIT he could neither confirm nor deny an investigation.

Mississippi County Prosecutor Curtis Walker confirmed to KAIT he is also the city attorney for Turrell and could not comment on the case in order to “protect the city;” however, Walker did confirm that Jennings has hired an attorney.

KAIT has reached out to the city for information about Jennings’ status with the department. When asked, a city employee said they “were not sure” who was fulfilling the duties of chief.

On Monday, Mayor Charles Webster confirmed that Jennings had been suspended and issued the following statement:

When asked if Arkansas State Police are also investigating, Webster said that decision would be up to the sheriff’s office.

KAIT8 has sent a Freedom of Information request to the city for more details.

Anchor and Investigative Reporter Chris Carter is headed to Turrell and will have more on this developing story tonight at 10.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

