Region 8 teen competes in Tetris World Championship

David Jennings battled in the Tetris World Championship.
David Jennings battled in the Tetris World Championship.(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 native competed against gamers from all over the world in one of the most popular video games ever made.

David Jennings of Magness faced off against 63 of the best Tetris players on the planet in the 2021 Classic Tetris World Championship.

Jennings began playing the game just three years ago after watching the world championship.

The tournament is held online on the streaming website Twitch.

“I am more excited than nervous because it’s my first time playing in the World Championships and it was a miracle that I even made it in,” Jennings said. “There was a lot of people that should’ve passed me and knocked me out of the tournament in qualifying week, and I just got super lucky and that didn’t happen. So I’m just excited to say that no matter what happens, I played in the world championship, which is not something many people get to say.”

Jennings was defeated in the first round by the reigning world champion Michael Artiaga, but battled back to win two matches in the lower bracket to finish the tournament in the top-32.

