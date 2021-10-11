Energy Alert
Sheriff’s office investigating apparent murder-suicide

Around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Baxter County deputies responded to a home on Buford Road...
Around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Baxter County deputies responded to a home on Buford Road after receiving a call from a woman who said she had shot her husband then shot herself.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies are awaiting autopsy results in an apparent murder-suicide.

Around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Baxter County deputies responded to a home on Buford Road after receiving a call from a woman who said she had shot her husband then shot herself.

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old James Wilmans and his wife, 52-year-old Marcy Wilmans, dead of apparent gunshot wounds in their bedroom.

Sheriff John Montgomery said in a Monday news release the bodies had been sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock to determine the cause and manner of death.

“The investigative file will remain open pending the autopsy results,” Montgomery said.

