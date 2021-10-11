Energy Alert
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

The severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.
The severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COWETA, Okla. (AP) - Several reported tornadoes have ripped through Oklahoma, causing damage late Sunday into early Monday morning.

The severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

News outlets report a possible tornado struck Coweta, Oklahoma, late Sunday causing significant damage to a high school, homes, and a gas station.

A hail storm earlier in the evening caused damage to homes, cars and businesses in Norman.

No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric says in a statement that crews are actively working to restore power outages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

