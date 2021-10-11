Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Victim in Minn. bar mass shooting identified as St. Paul woman, 27

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a weekend shootout at a busy St. Paul bar.

Police say Marquisha Wiley was killed early Sunday when gunfire broke out at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar.

Fourteen other people, including three suspects, were wounded and are expected to survive.

Three men were arrested at the hospital and will be booked into jail after they are discharged.

The suspects had not been charged by early Monday.

Authorities were still investigating what led to the shootout.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash on Johnson Avenue at University Loop.
Jonesboro police respond to multi-vehicle crashes at Johnson and University Loop
Two in custody after traffic stop leads to fight with deputies
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Monette Fall Festival
New tradition rallies small Region 8 town
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift

Latest News

Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
Downtown Jonesboro holds first ever fall festival
Downtown Jonesboro hosts first ever fall festival
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday