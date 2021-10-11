West Memphis attorney accused of rape hit with federal charges

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A West Memphis attorney who is accused of rape is now being hit with federal charges.

Bryan Donaldson, 50, was arrested and booked into Crittenden County Jail in January and charged with rape. He was out on a $35,000 bond just over half an hour later.

On Friday night, he was booked again, but this time on federal charges, according to Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office.

The specific charges have not been reported to us at this time.

We are working to learn more about this case from the FBI.

