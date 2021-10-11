After a windy and somewhat wet day on Monday, we’re treated to sunshine and no wind today. High clouds move in by sunset giving some a little bit of a cloudy end to the day. Clouds only increase overnight along with a few showers. Low rain chances linger over the next few days, but the bulk of the rain looks to come Thursday night into Friday. Wind picks back up Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It shouldn’t be as strong as it was yesterday until the cold front arrives Friday. Highs remain mostly in the 80s ahead of the front dropping into the 60s behind the front. We’ll wake up in the upper 40s over the weekend. As Ryan would call it, flannel weather. I’ll wait for a frost before I break out the flannel, though.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.