Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sunshine and No Wind Today

October 12th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a windy and somewhat wet day on Monday, we’re treated to sunshine and no wind today. High clouds move in by sunset giving some a little bit of a cloudy end to the day. Clouds only increase overnight along with a few showers. Low rain chances linger over the next few days, but the bulk of the rain looks to come Thursday night into Friday. Wind picks back up Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It shouldn’t be as strong as it was yesterday until the cold front arrives Friday. Highs remain mostly in the 80s ahead of the front dropping into the 60s behind the front. We’ll wake up in the upper 40s over the weekend. As Ryan would call it, flannel weather. I’ll wait for a frost before I break out the flannel, though.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The right rear tires and wheels of the trailer separated from the trailer.
Man killed when wheel flew off semi-truck
A Northeast Arkansas football coach who pleaded guilty Monday to forging COVID-19 documents...
Coach who forged COVID documents barred from teaching
Around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Baxter County deputies responded to a home on Buford Road...
Sheriff’s office investigating apparent murder-suicide
Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
West Memphis attorney accused of rape, 3 other suspects facing federal charges in human trafficking case
According to Arkansas State Police, Douglas Storey, 61, was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson and...
Motorcycle rider killed in crash

Latest News

The severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas,...
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (10/11)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (10/11)
Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast (10/11/2021)
Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast (10/11/2021)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (10/8)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (10/8)