Censorship discussion of library meeting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Board tabled a policy that would define sensitive material.

Over the recent months’ people have spoken out against and for an LGBTQIA displayed at the library back in June.

“It’s more about the face that everybody would define that in a different way. That’s where the trouble is, that’s what the problem is. That is what is kind of what the danger is going down the road,” David Eckert, director Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.

The board passed two policies pertaining to when certain items can be displayed and a mask policy.

The definition of sensitive material will be discussed at a future meeting.

