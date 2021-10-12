Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Censorship discussion of library meeting

By Region 8 Newsdesk and Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Board tabled a policy that would define sensitive material.

Over the recent months’ people have spoken out against and for an LGBTQIA displayed at the library back in June.

“It’s more about the face that everybody would define that in a different way. That’s where the trouble is, that’s what the problem is. That is what is kind of what the danger is going down the road,” David Eckert, director Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.

The board passed two policies pertaining to when certain items can be displayed and a mask policy.

The definition of sensitive material will be discussed at a future meeting.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash on Johnson Avenue at University Loop.
Jonesboro police respond to multi-vehicle crashes at Johnson and University Loop
The right rear tires and wheels of the trailer separated from the trailer.
Man killed when wheel flew off semi-truck
Two in custody after traffic stop leads to fight with deputies
A Northeast Arkansas football coach who pleaded guilty Monday to forging COVID-19 documents...
Coach who forged COVID documents barred from teaching
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures

Latest News

‘Pro-life,’ healthcare freedom resolutions fail in Quorum Court
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The center was closed two weeks ago due to a lack of workers.
Detention center closed due to lack of workers
Police are searching for an 18-year-old man suspected in a weekend fatal shooting.
Police: Man suspected in murder surrenders