Wind Picking Back Up

October 13th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After a really nice Tuesday, clouds will stick around for our Wednesday. The wind picks back up as well with sustained winds over 15 mph possible. Gusts should stay near but below 30 mph. Any sun will help temperatures make it into the 80s once again this afternoon. Showers will be light and isolated for us today. A cold front to our west will slowly move closer over the next few days. Shower chances look low until Thursday night into Friday where we’ll pick up the bulk of our rain. 80s become 60s to start the weekend as overnight temperatures dip into the 40s. A lot of sunshine too. Consistent cool weather should finally start the process of fall colors in Region 8.

