Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Detention center closed due to lack of workers

The center was closed two weeks ago due to a lack of workers.
The center was closed two weeks ago due to a lack of workers.(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Detention Center has been struggling for the last six months - being held up by a skeleton crew.

“But now it’s gotten to the point that we have to temporarily house our detainees in other facilities,” Sheriff Terry Miller said.

Two weeks ago, the facility was shut down, and inmates were sent to detention centers in neighboring counties.

Sheriff Miller says the main issue is a lack of workers.

“People finding jobs, better jobs at other locations, other detention centers,” Miller said. “And other jobs out in the community that pay better than what the detention center does.”

Efforts have been taken to draw workers back into the center, with the quorum court approving more funding toward pay for workers, even raising base pay around 2 to 3 dollars an hour.

“Now what we have to do is get some people trained, hired and trained to be able to do the job and then we will be able to work on getting the facility to be back up and going.” Miller said.

Miller says no one has been hired just yet and doesn’t have a timetable for reopening the facility.

But he and what workers remain are doing what they can to start serving their community once again.

“It’s a lot of work having to transport from one facility, into court, take them back and everything,” Miller said. “It’s a lot but the team’s pulling together and doing a good job, a lot of people are working hard to get this settled.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash on Johnson Avenue at University Loop.
Jonesboro police respond to multi-vehicle crashes at Johnson and University Loop
The right rear tires and wheels of the trailer separated from the trailer.
Man killed when wheel flew off semi-truck
Two in custody after traffic stop leads to fight with deputies
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Monette Fall Festival
New tradition rallies small Region 8 town

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Boston Marathon returned after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID concerns
Jonesboro woman completes Boston Marathon
Police are searching for an 18-year-old man suspected in a weekend fatal shooting.
Police: Man suspected in murder surrenders
Jones discussed recruiting and team-building at one of the largest football clubs in America.
Butch Jones Speaks to Little Rock Touchdown Club