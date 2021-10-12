Energy Alert
Jonesboro woman completes Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon returned after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID concerns
The Boston Marathon returned after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID concerns
By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This year the Boston Marathon returned for its 125th year with a Jonesboro resident participating.

The employees at Hilltop Family Dentistry watched as one of their workers prepared for the Boston Marathon.

Monday, they saw all that hard work cross the finish line.

“It is challenging to say the least,” said Chelsey Saffell, Jonesboro resident, and marathon runner.

Chelsey Saffell started running in middle school, continued in high school, and even came to Arkansas State University to run on its cross country and track team.

“Training is hard but having a crowd around you push you. Like my work family stood down the hall with signs when I came in, my last morning of work before I was leaving,” said Saffell.

Family and friends of Saffell rooted for her the entire way.

Employees there gave her an extra boost of energy before she left for Boston, with a going-away party.

Tammy Bundy was one of those coworkers.

“It feels like a huge weight off of everyone’s shoulders. Because we have been hoping and praying that she did well. We knew she would and she is just so carefree about, running is what she loves,” said Bundy.

Saffell finished the race in 3 hours and 32 minutes.

She said crossing that finish line was one of the best feelings.

She is excited to get back to Jonesboro to share that with her family and her friends.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

