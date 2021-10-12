Energy Alert
Manila wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/8/21)

Yarnell's will give free ice cream or donate to the booster club of the winning school.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October 8th, 2021.

A record setting 9,296 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Manila tops the ballot, they beat Trumann by 2,138 votes. Pocahontas was 3rd, Wynne 4th. Kurt Overton heads outside and hits the sideline, Kurt takes it 84 yards for the game tying touchdown. The Lions beat Harrisburg to move to 5-1.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream or donate to the Manila booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

