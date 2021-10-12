Oct. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

After a windy and somewhat wet day on Monday, we’re treated to sunshine and no wind today.

High clouds move in by sunset giving some a little bit of a cloudy end to the day. Clouds only increase overnight with a few showers.

Low rain chances linger over the next few days, but the bulk of the rain looks to come Thursday night into Friday. Wind picks back up Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

It shouldn’t be as strong as it was yesterday until the cold front arrives Friday. Highs remain in the 80s ahead of the front dropping into the 60s behind the front.

We’ll wake up in the upper 40s over the weekend. As Ryan would call it, flannel weather. I’ll wait for a frost before I break out the flannel, though.

News Headlines

A Crittenden County police chief has been suspended from his duties pending an investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman while on duty.

A West Memphis attorney who is accused of rape and three other suspects are being hit with federal charges in a human trafficking case.

Arkansas has been ranked in the top 15 for “States with the Biggest Bullying Problems,” according to WalletHub.com.

A national shortage of school bus drivers is resulting in missed routes and classes for students in northwest Arkansas.

