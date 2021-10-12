Osceola names new police chief

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a months-long search, Osceola city leaders have selected a successor for the town’s retiring police chief.

On Tuesday, mayor Sally Wilson announced that Virgil L. Green, Sr., will be sworn in as the new chief when Ollie Collins retires at the end of October.

“After conducting a three-month-long national search which attracted almost 20 applicants from various areas, it became clear to us that Chief Green is what Osceola needs at this time,” Wilson stated.

Green, who is originally from New Mexico, is a 20-year police veteran. During his lengthy career, he has been employed as a police chief in several Oklahoma towns and Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

According to Tuesday’s news release, in addition to earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from the American Military University, Green is a graduate of the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training and the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

“I’m excited to come in and work with the men and women of the Osceola Police Department,” Green was quoted as saying. “I can’t wait to get sworn in and meet the community. I truly believe we can be one of the safest cities in the state.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.