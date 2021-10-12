Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Osceola names new police chief

On Tuesday, mayor Sally Wilson announced that Virgil L. Green, Sr., will be sworn in as the new...
On Tuesday, mayor Sally Wilson announced that Virgil L. Green, Sr., will be sworn in as the new chief when Ollie Collins retires at the end of October.(City of Osceola)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a months-long search, Osceola city leaders have selected a successor for the town’s retiring police chief.

On Tuesday, mayor Sally Wilson announced that Virgil L. Green, Sr., will be sworn in as the new chief when Ollie Collins retires at the end of October.

“After conducting a three-month-long national search which attracted almost 20 applicants from various areas, it became clear to us that Chief Green is what Osceola needs at this time,” Wilson stated.

Green, who is originally from New Mexico, is a 20-year police veteran. During his lengthy career, he has been employed as a police chief in several Oklahoma towns and Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

According to Tuesday’s news release, in addition to earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from the American Military University, Green is a graduate of the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training and the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

“I’m excited to come in and work with the men and women of the Osceola Police Department,” Green was quoted as saying.  “I can’t wait to get sworn in and meet the community. I truly believe we can be one of the safest cities in the state.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The right rear tires and wheels of the trailer separated from the trailer.
Man killed when wheel flew off semi-truck
A Northeast Arkansas football coach who pleaded guilty Monday to forging COVID-19 documents...
Coach who forged COVID documents barred from teaching
Around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Baxter County deputies responded to a home on Buford Road...
Sheriff’s office investigating apparent murder-suicide
A Crittenden County police chief has been suspended from his duties pending an investigation...
Prosecutor: Police chief under investigation for sexual assault
Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
West Memphis attorney accused of rape, 3 other suspects facing federal charges in human trafficking case

Latest News

‘Pro-life,’ healthcare freedom resolutions fail in Quorum Court
Censorship discussion at library meeting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The center was closed two weeks ago due to a lack of workers.
Detention center closed due to lack of workers