‘Pro-life,’ healthcare freedom resolutions fail in Quorum Court

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A resolution that would make Craighead County a “pro-life” county failed in a quorum court meeting Monday night.

When the motion failed, applause broke out in the room.

A retired teacher, Roseann Askeland, spoke out against the resolution.

She was proud of the decision.

“I’m proud of everyone on the court had the courage to do what they did tonight. There are so many other things that they could be dealing with at that time and energy rather than whether or not we designate ourselves is something that really doesn’t have much impact,” Askeland said.

A resolution supporting healthcare freedom and choice regarding vaccine mandates failed.

The court also had two resolutions on appointing two people to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board.

The court voted to appoint Michael Watkins to the board while tabling a vote on appointing Whitney Hicks to the library board.

The Craighead County Quorum Court meets again on Oct. 25.

