Riley scores twice, Williamson nets game-winner as Arkansas State soccer beats Little Rock, 3-1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - True-freshman Emma Riley scored twice and true-freshman Aliyah Williamson netted the game-winner as the Arkansas State women’s soccer team earned a 3-1 victory Sunday evening at rival Little Rock.

A-State improves to 8-4-1 overall and 5-1-1 in league play, marking the fifth-consecutive season with eight or more victories. The Red Wolves move to the top of the league table with 15 points, with wins in hand against second-place South Alabama and Georgia Southern. Little Rock drops to 6-6-3 overall and 2-2-2 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Trojans fired off 14 shots in the first half and took a 1-0 lead at 19:44 on a goal by Karina De Paoli and the assist by Abril Lucio. A-State answered 29 seconds later with Emma Riley netting her third goal of the season. Off a Little Rock goal kick, Emma Riales gathered and sent the ball down the left side for Sarah Sodoma and Sodoma dribbled down the sideline and sent a perfect cross into the box where Riley put it inside the far post for the goal. Sodoma was credited with her fifth assist of the season while Riales registered her third.

The Red Wolves took the lead at 66:34 with true-freshman Aliyah Williamson netting her fifth goal. Riley won a race up the field and served it across the box where Williamson fired a shot off her left foot past the outstretched hands of the Little Rock keeper to the back of the net. Of her five goals this season, three are now game-winners for Williamson while Riley registered her second assist.

Just over two minutes later, Williamson gathered the ball on the left side and served it to the right side of the box where Riley gathered and slotted the shot inside the near post for her second goal of the match and fourth of the season. Williamson earned her first career assist with Riley’s second tally.

Little Rock out-shot the Red Wolves 20-17 overall, but A-State had an 8-5 advantage in shots on goal. Megan McClure made five saves for the victory, her 31st career victory.

The Red Wolves return to the A-State Soccer Park for the final two home fixtures of the season next week. A-State hosts Georgia State on Friday at 3:00 p.m. before hosting Appalachian State Sunday at noon in the home finale. For the latest on A-State soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.