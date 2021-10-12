Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sheriff: Officer allowed inmates to smoke, drink beer in cruiser

A Northeast Arkansas police officer found himself briefly behind bars after deputies said he...
A Northeast Arkansas police officer found himself briefly behind bars after deputies said he let two inmates smoke and drink beer in his patrol car.(Cross Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas police officer found himself briefly behind bars after deputies said he let two inmates smoke and drink beer in his patrol car.

On Monday, Cross County sheriff’s deputies arrested 49-year-old Darrell Crowder on suspicion of furnishing prohibited articles and impairing the operations of a vital public facility.

According to a news release, Crowder picked up two inmates from the Cross County Detention Center on Thursday, Oct. 7, for city court in Parkin.

Sheriff David West said the inmates wore jail uniforms and handcuffs when they left the jail.

Once court concluded, West said Crowder drove the inmates to a home in Parkin and allowed one to enter “to retrieve money from a family member.”

Crowder then took the inmates to a gas station to buy beer and cigarettes before returning to the jail, Tuesday’s news release stated.

During the return trip, West said Crowder allowed the inmates to “drink the beer and then throw the empty can out of the marked police unit.”

The sheriff also said Crowder allowed the pair to smoke cigarettes on the condition they “not inform the detention center of their actions.”

According to online records, sheriff’s deputies arrested Crowder at 6:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. He was released at 8:57 that same night.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The right rear tires and wheels of the trailer separated from the trailer.
Man killed when wheel flew off semi-truck
A Northeast Arkansas football coach who pleaded guilty Monday to forging COVID-19 documents...
Coach who forged COVID documents barred from teaching
Around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Baxter County deputies responded to a home on Buford Road...
Sheriff’s office investigating apparent murder-suicide
A Crittenden County police chief has been suspended from his duties pending an investigation...
Prosecutor: Police chief under investigation for sexual assault
Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
West Memphis attorney accused of rape, 3 other suspects facing federal charges in human trafficking case

Latest News

Jonesboro police cited a woman after they say she threw several kittens out of a car window.
Woman cited after tossing kittens out of car
On Tuesday, mayor Sally Wilson announced that Virgil L. Green, Sr., will be sworn in as the new...
Osceola names new police chief
Robert Watts, 61, was reported missing at the Dexter Police Department on Monday, Oct. 11.
Dexter man reported missing was last seen in Chicago area
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File
Missouri governor announces major Cabinet reshuffle