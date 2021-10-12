Energy Alert
St. Jude adds new facility dog to support employees

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new employee has been hired at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Her job is to support other employees.

Rosalie is the hospital’s newest facility dog. She’s a two-year-old Golden Retriever who is specially trained to support employees.

Rosalie will work in the Staff Resilience Center, which assists employees in finding ways to cope with stress, burnout, and compassion fatigue.

She joins her other furry colleagues, Huckleberry and Puggle, in the St. Jude Paws at Play program that launched in 2019.

