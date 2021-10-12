Energy Alert
Three dead in Marion murder-suicide

Boulevard Saint Germaine
(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Oct. 12, 2021
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Three people are dead following a murder-suicide in Marion Tuesday morning.

Police responded to 800 block of Boulevard Saint Germaine for a welfare check around 9:30 a.m. While officers were obtaining information from two juveniles, they heard gunshots coming from inside the house.

Officers entered the home and located three deceased gunshot victims, police say. The deceased have been identified as Gabriel Brown, Nakina Gilmer-Brown, and one juvenile.

Investigators say the death has been deemed as a murder-suicide but the investigation is ongoing.

