Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman cited after tossing kittens out of car

Jonesboro police cited a woman after they say she threw several kittens out of a car window.
Jonesboro police cited a woman after they say she threw several kittens out of a car window.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police cited a woman after they say she threw several kittens out of a car window.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in the 1800-block of East Highland Drive.

According to the initial incident report, 62-year-old Sheree Keasler threw five kittens in a cardboard box out of a car window.

Officer Donald Pedersen reported two people witnessed the kittens being dumped.

Keasler was cited with five misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and given an Oct. 18 court date.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The right rear tires and wheels of the trailer separated from the trailer.
Man killed when wheel flew off semi-truck
A Northeast Arkansas football coach who pleaded guilty Monday to forging COVID-19 documents...
Coach who forged COVID documents barred from teaching
Around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Baxter County deputies responded to a home on Buford Road...
Sheriff’s office investigating apparent murder-suicide
A Crittenden County police chief has been suspended from his duties pending an investigation...
Prosecutor: Police chief under investigation for sexual assault
Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
West Memphis attorney accused of rape, 3 other suspects facing federal charges in human trafficking case

Latest News

Joshua has developed some neurological symptoms described as “episodes,” in which he thrashes,...
Puppy rolls through life with neurological challenges
Allied animal ER
Animal hospital reduces hours due to vet shortage
Lou has broken the Guinness World Record for longest dog ears.
Dog breaks Guinness World Record for longest ears
At St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, a few friendly faces are helping nurses and...
Therapy animals ease pain of pandemic for nurses, patients