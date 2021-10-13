17 Arkansas hosts Auburn Saturday for homecoming

After three consecutive games away from the friendly confines of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, the Hogs return home looking to put a stop to their two-game losing streak. SEC West foes Arkansas and Auburn will kick off action at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, on CBS.

One of the most talked-about stories of the 2021 college football season is Arkansas’ rapid ascension in the national polls. Unranked to begin the year, the Hogs climbed as high as No. 8 in The Associated Press poll and No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches poll, respectively, earlier in the season. The Razorbacks are currently ranked No. 17 in the AP poll and No. 19 in the Coaches poll. Arkansas has now appeared in the AP poll 422 times in program history — the 21st-most appearances of all time. Arkansas is one of five teams in the country, along with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Iowa, No. 5 Alabama and Stanford, with multiple wins against top-15 ranked opponents this year.

QB KJ Jefferson is one of the best at his position in all of college football. The Razorback signal-caller has thrown for 1,235 yards and nine touchdowns while gaining 320 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. Jefferson is the only quarterback in the SEC, and one of only six in the FBS, with 1,200+ passing yards and 300+ rushing yards on the year. RB Trelon Smith has run for a team-leading 387 yards and four scores through six games this season. The speedster has scored nine rushing touchdowns in his last 10 games, averaging 84.6 rushing yards per game during that span. Powered by Smith’s legs, the Razorbacks boast the third-best rushing offense in the SEC and the ninth-best rushing attack in the country, averaging 244.8 yards per game.

WR Treylon Burks leads Arkansas with 29 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns this season, ranking second among all SEC pass catchers in receiving yards. The wideout, who extended his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 26 at Ole Miss, is 60 yards away from entering the program’s top 10 for career receiving yards.

LB Bumper Pool leads the Razorbacks in total tackles with 61, including 4.5 tackles for loss, through six games. Pool, who has one pass breakup on the year, has contributed to an Arkansas passing defense that ranks second in the SEC and sixth in the FBS, allowing only 156.0 yards per game.

