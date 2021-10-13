8-year-old student stands up to bullying

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A young student might be short in stature, but she’s not afraid to take on bullies.

Eight-year-old Lily Sloan Burnette greeted students as they arrived Wednesday morning at Wynne Primary School with stickers covered in anti-bullying messages.

“Whenever I see something, I say something,” said the second grader. “And [you should] treat others how you want to be treated.”

Simple rules to live, but it’s a growing concern especially in the halls and classrooms of schools across the country.

Burnette spent National Anti-Bullying Day encouraging students to choose to do the right thing.

In addition to stickers, Burnette handed out wristbands and coloring books while encouraging others to look in the mirror and ask, “Are you a bully?”

Her guidance counselors, Karen McClintock and Amelia Grider, praised the determined young student’s actions.

“We have a Choose Love program that we do here and we talk about courage, forgiveness, gratitude, compassion, and action and that’s exactly what Lily-Sloane did,” said McClintock. ”She did all four of those components. She had the courage to come and do this and she had the compassion to care about others to stop bullying.”

Burnette found a passion for anti-bullying efforts when she started modeling for Rebel Athletic which partners with the Blatantly Honest Foundation to combat bullying.

Even at 4-feet tall, Lily-Sloan is taking on the huge task of fighting bullies and says she will always speak out against bullying.

