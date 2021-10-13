A-State men’s golf wins 6th straight Bubba, Jack Madden takes medalist honors

An 11-under par 277 helped the Arkansas State men’s golf team cruise to the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate title and Jack Madden carded a final round 3-under par 69 to claim individual medalist honors at RidgePointe Country Club Tuesday.

With all nine team members competing, A-State had seven individuals in the top eight of the standings with six posting rounds under par Tuesday. All five players counting toward the team scoring finish inside the top eight and the group combined to post 21 birdies in the final round.

A-State’s 11-under par 277 is a season best by four strokes and helps the Red Wolves win the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate for the sixth-straight season and 12th time since the event began in the spring of 1997. The team total of 858 (-6) ranks eighth-best in tournament history and the Red Wolves topped Oral Roberts (+15) by 21 strokes for the team honors. The tournament title is No. 20 in the seven-year tenure of head coach Mike Hagen.

Carrying the 36-hole lead into the round, Madden carded seven birdies Tuesday, including four-straight on holes three through six. Madden finished up the round at 3-under par 69 and 5-under par 211 for the tournament, tying his career best in his time at A-State. Madden finished the event a combined 12-under par on the four par-5 holes and had a tournament-high 18 birdies.

Luka Naglic turned in a final round 4-under par 68 to total 213 (-3) to finish third overall. The third-place finish marks the third time in as many events he’s placed inside the top 10. Playing as an individual, Pierce Johnson carded a final round 4-under par 68 to total 215 (-1) for a tie for fourth. In six rounds this season, Johnson has four par or better rounds with two rounds of 68.

Chris Rahm tied for fourth at 215 (-1) giving the Red Wolves four top five finishes. Rahm turned in a final round 4-under par 68 his third par or better round on the young season. Lucas Cena was just outside the top five, finishing seventh at even par for the tournament. Cena shot a 2-under par 70 in the final round, his fifth par or better round in last six rounds played. Devyn Pappas and Felix Krammer totaled 218 (+2) and tied for eighth. Pappas had two rounds under par in the event, including the final round 1-under par 71. Connor Wilson totaled 237 (+21) and tied for 77th and Kevin Latachayya tied for 90th at 28-over par 244.

The Red Wolves return to action Oct. 18-19 at the Pinetree Intercollegiate hosted by Kennesaw State at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

Final Results

1 Arkansas State – 292-289-277=858 (-6)

1 Jack Madden* - 76-66-69=211(-5)

3 Luka Naglic – 74-71-68=213 (-3)

T4 Chris Rahm – 74-73-68=215 (-1)

T4 Pierce Johnson* – 75-72-68=215 (-1)

7 Lucas Cena – 72-74-70=216 (E)

T8 Devyn Pappas – 72-75-71=218 (+2)

T8 Felix Krammer – 74-71-73=218 (+2)

T77 Connor Wilson* - 83-78-76=237 (+21)

T90 Kevin Latchayya* - 82-79-83=244 (+28)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.