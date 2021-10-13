A-State women’s golf finishes 7th at Lady Red Wolves Classic

Three Arkansas State women’s golfers registered scores of even par or better during Tuesday’s final round of the Lady Red Wolves Classic, held at the Sage Meadows Country Club.

Olivia Schmidt led the way in the final 18 with a five-under 67 to rocket over 30 spots up the leaderboard, finishing tied for 13th. Maria Jose Atristain Vega capped off a strong performance in which all three of her rounds were even par or better, including matching her career-low with a 2-under 70 in Monday’s opening round. Atristain Vega finished tied for fourth after firing a 1-under 71, shooting a career-best 54-hole score of 3-under 213.

Collectively, A-State’s B Team placed seventh with a 54-hole score of 897, while the A Team overcame a tough first day to shoot for par 288, finishing 10th with a score of 899.

For the B Team, Sydni Leung tied for 31st in her first tourney of the season while Madison Smith tied for 45th. Kiley Rodrigues rounded out the four-player squad, tying for 59th.

Behind Schmidt, Elise Schultz tied for 23rd while Kayla Burke finished tied for 55th. Casey Sommer tied for 59th place while Charlotte Menager posted a par final round to finish tied for 66th.

Eastern Kentucky took the overall team crown with a 54-hole team score of 3-under 858. EKU’s Rylea Marcum and Ragga Kristinsdottir took first and second place atop the player leaderboard.

The Red Wolves have one tournament remaining in the fall, traveling to Hollister, Mo., for the Ozarks National Invitational hosted by Missouri State Oct. 18-20 at Ozarks National Golf Course.

For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (AStateWGolf).

Lady Red Wolves Classic | Sage Meadows Country Club | Jonesboro, Ark.

Final Results

7. Arkansas State (B) | 295-301-301=897 (+33)

T4. Maria Jose Atristain Vega | 70-72-71=213 (-3)

T31. Sydni Leung | 79-73-73=225 (+9)

T45. Madison Smith | 71-77-80=228 (+12)

T59. Kiley Rodrigues | 75-79-77=231 (+15)

10. Arkansas State (A) | 304-307-288=899 (+35)

T13. Olivia Schmidt | 78-75-67=220 (+4)

T23. Elise Schultz | 76-73-74=223 (+7)

T55. Kayla Burke | 74-81-75=230 (+14)

T59. Casey Sommer | 76-80-75=231 (+15)

T66. Charlotte Menager | 83-79-72=234 (+18)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.