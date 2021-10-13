Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s bowling opens 2021-22 season this weekend

The Red Wolves begin the 2021-22 season this weekend. NTCA All-American Faith Welch headlines 6 returning bowlers.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s bowling begins their pursuit of a national championship this week.

New season, new surroundings. The Red Wolves are now practicing at The Social, that’s near campus in Greensborough Village. The scarlet and black have new locker rooms, new lanes, and more.

A-State opens the season Friday in Ohio with the Penguin Classic. Six bowlers are back that experienced the 2021 run to the NCAA Championship Match, including NTCA 1st team All-American Faith Welch.

2021-22 A-State Bowling Schedule

Oct. 15-17 | Penguin Classic – Struthers, Ohio (Holiday Bowl)

Oct. 22-24 | Bearkat Hammer Open – Fairview Heights, Ill. (St. Clair Bowling Center)

Nov. 12-14 | Ladyjack Classic – Kenosha, Wis. (Sheridan Lanes)

Jan. 28-30 | Prairie View Invitational – Arlington, Texas (International Training & Research Center)

Feb. 4-6 | Saints Invite – Valley Park, Mo. (Bowlero Lakeside)

Feb. 18-20 | Mid-Winter Invitational – Jonesboro, Ark. (Hijinx Family Entertainment Center)

Feb. 25-27 | Big Red Invite – Lincoln, Neb. (Hollywood Bowl)

March 18-20 | Music City Classic – Smyrna, Tenn. (Smyrna Bowling Center)

March 25-27 | Southland Bowling League Championship – New Orleans, La. (Colonial Bowling Lanes)

April 8-9 | NCAA Regionals – TBD

April 15-16 | NCAA Championship – Columbus, Ohio (Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl)

