Arkansas U.S. Senator Boozman raises $1.1M during quarter for reelection bid

John Boozman
John Boozman
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Sen. John Boozman’s campaign said Wednesday it’s raised more than $1.1 million over the past three months for his reelection bid.

The campaign for the two-term senator from Arkansas said it has more than $2.7 million cash on hand. Friday is the deadline for campaigns to file their quarterly reports with the Federal Election Commission.

Boozman, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010, faces several challengers in next year’s Republican primary. They include Jake Bequette, a former NFL, and Arkansas Razorbacks player, and Jan Morgan, a Hot Springs gun range owner.

Natalie James and Dan Whitfield are seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination to challenge Boozman.

Boozman’s campaign said it’s raised more than $1.9 million over the past two quarters.

“I am grateful to the people of Arkansas for the tremendous support and confidence they have shown my campaign since announcing for re-election in March,” Boozman said in a statement.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Boozman’s reelection bid in March.To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

