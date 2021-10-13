Energy Alert
Rain Chances Increase Late Today

October 14th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The cold front that has stalled to our west starts moving again later today. Rain chances will spread east and cover most of Region 8 later tonight. Cloudy at first, but sunshine warms us back into the 80s this afternoon. Our days in the 80s are numbered. After Friday, highs stay in the 60s and 70s through most, and possibly, all of next week. The wind won’t be as strong today, but it’ll be very windy on Friday ahead of the front. Some gusts could get up close to 40 mph. Lower humidity and cooler air move in by Saturday morning when we wake up in the 40s. Little to no rain is expected from Saturday through next Wednesday when another front may bring more cool air.

