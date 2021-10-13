Harry Styles bringing ‘Love on Tour’ to Arkansas

Energy Alert
Harry Styles is bringing a little love to Arkansas.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Harry Styles is bringing a little love to Arkansas.

His “Love on Tour 2021″ will make a stop at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $169.50 and go on sale Thursday, Oct. 21, at noon. There is a 4-ticket limit per household.

Tickets are available at the arena box office or www.ticketmaster.com.

All fans must show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the show date. Fans will also be required to wear masks.

