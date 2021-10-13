Energy Alert
Jonesboro business owners use their talent to give back

The sunflower cookie cakes and yellow cupcakes are available Wednesday and Thursday
The sunflower cookie cakes and yellow cupcakes are available Wednesday and Thursday(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Owners at Bliss Cupcake Cafe are using their talent of baking to help give to a Jonesboro family in need.

Breanna Walton said they are just a local business, helping out other locals.

She said they saw a need and knew they had a way to help.

On Sept. 25th five people were involved in an accident with an 18 wheeler.

One person died during that wreck, Elizabeth Matthews.

“She performed in the nutcracker and several other dances and plays and stuff at the forum,” said Matthew Stone, Elizabeth’s father.

Both Stone and the mother Stephanie Matthews shared how much Elizabeth loved to dance, hang out with friends, and help her siblings.

“She definitely stepped in and helped out when needed,” said Stone.

Someone brought the story of her death to the attention of the owners at Bliss.

So, they came up with an idea to help the family with funds.

“We’ve been blessed by this community so much, so it is just one small thing that we can do to give back when there are families in need,” said Walton.

Elizabeth’s favorite flower was a sunflower.

Bliss plans to make cookie cakes with yellow sunflowers and yellow cupcakes for customers to purchase.

All the proceeds will go to the family.

“Anytime there is a need in our community, we’re local and we want to give back any way that we can,” said Walton.

The fundraiser starts on Wednesday and continues through Thursday.

Bliss is taking pre-orders or items that can be picked up in-store at 1312 B Red Wolf Blvd.

