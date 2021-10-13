Memphis singer advances to knock-out round on ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a battle-round success for Memphis singer Katherine Ann Mohler on “The Voice” Tuesday night.

Mohler is on Team Ariana and paired with Vaughn Mugol in the Battle Round. The two sang “Dilemma,” a duet by Nelly and Kelly Rowland.

Ariana voted to send Katherine Ann on to the knock-out round.

Catch “The Voice” on Action News 5every Monday and Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

