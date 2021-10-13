Nettleton School District celebrates a milestone

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of students have walked the halls of Nettleton public schools.

Tuesday marks 125 years since the district began in 1896.

Now over 100 years later, they serve thousands of kindergarten through 12th-grade students in Jonesboro.

We spoke with the superintendent about the importance of this celebration.

“And our school is growing. And we are very excited to celebrate this. We feel like our future, we are not sure what it will hold, but we think it will be bright,” said Dr. Karen Curtner, superintendent.

City of Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver gave a proclamation to the district for their 125th anniversary.

The district invited many of the past faculty members to celebrate the occasion with the current student government association.

This anniversary comes in the middle of their homecoming week, which they are also celebrating.

