Oct. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

After a nice Tuesday, clouds will stick around for our Wednesday.

The wind picks back up as well with sustained winds over 15 mph possible. Gusts should stay near but below 30 mph.

Any sun will help temperatures make it into the 80s once again this afternoon. Showers will be light and isolated for us today.

A cold front to our west will slowly move closer over the next few days. Shower chances look low until Thursday night into Friday where we’ll pick up the bulk of our rain.

80s become 60s to start the weekend as overnight temperatures dip into the 40s. A lot of sunshine too. Consistent cool weather should finally start the process of fall colors in Region 8.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Police need you to be on the lookout for a missing man from Jefferson County, Ark.

A small-town tragedy. A child and two adults are dead in what Marion Police are calling a murder-suicide.

Last week, four people, including an attorney, were arrested in West Memphis, each charged with connections to the human trafficking of a 17-year old girl.

It’s a situation that Megan Mitchell-Brown, executive director of Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas, says we can learn from.

The Central High School campus in Little Rock is back in session this morning after being on temporary lockdown Tuesday following a report of gunfire in the community.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

