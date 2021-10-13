Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Silver alert for Hughes man

Silver alert issued for missing man
Silver alert issued for missing man(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for Johnathan Willis.

He was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 12, around 6:30 p.m. at US Highway 79 South in Hughes, Arkansas near Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Willis is an 81-year-old African-American man with short gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a tan short-sleeved collared shirt, brown dress slacks, tennis shoes, and he might be traveling in a Black 2015 Buick Regal with license plate TN Z9882J.

If you have any information regarding the location of Willis, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department at (870) 541-5351

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The right rear tires and wheels of the trailer separated from the trailer.
Man killed when wheel flew off semi-truck
A Northeast Arkansas football coach who pleaded guilty Monday to forging COVID-19 documents...
Coach who forged COVID documents barred from teaching
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Baxter County deputies responded to a home on Buford Road...
Sheriff’s office investigating apparent murder-suicide
A Crittenden County police chief has been suspended from his duties pending an investigation...
Prosecutor: Police chief under investigation for sexual assault

Latest News

Memphis airport seeing busy fall travel period
The district celebrates 125 years
Nettleton School District celebrates a milestone
Mid-South attorney indicted in human trafficking investigation
Human trafficking arrests made in Eastern Arkansas
The sunflower cookie cakes and yellow cupcakes are available Wednesday and Thursday
Jonesboro business owners use their talent to give back