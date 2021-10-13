Silver alert for Hughes man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for Johnathan Willis.

He was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 12, around 6:30 p.m. at US Highway 79 South in Hughes, Arkansas near Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Willis is an 81-year-old African-American man with short gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a tan short-sleeved collared shirt, brown dress slacks, tennis shoes, and he might be traveling in a Black 2015 Buick Regal with license plate TN Z9882J.

If you have any information regarding the location of Willis, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department at (870) 541-5351

