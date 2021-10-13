Woman’s death under investigation

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Investigators want to know why a Cave City woman died.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Sharp County Dispatch received a call about a deceased woman at an apartment in Cave City.

When officers arrived, Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said they found 21-year-old Katelyn Hodges dead inside an apartment belonging to James Thompson.

Her body has been sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Deputies arrested Thompson on an unrelated offense and took him to the Sharp County Jail.

The Cave City Police Department and the sheriff’s office are investigating and will release more details when they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.