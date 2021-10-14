Football Friday Night (10/15/21)

Week 8 of Football Friday Night means more conference play around the Natural State. Our Game of the Week is a 4A-3 matchup. 4-2 Pocahontas travels to 5-1 Trumann, kickoff is Friday 7:00pm at RMC Stadium. Logan Whaley previewed both teams, you can watch here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (10/15/21)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

Football Friday Night - October 15th, 2021

FFN Game of the Week: Pocahontas at Trumann

West Memphis at Jonesboro

Greene County Tech at Nettleton

Brookland at Valley View

Wynne at Batesville

Forrest City at Paragould

Cave City at Westside

Blytheville at Gosnell

Piggott at Hoxie

Harrisburg at Osceola

Salem at Newport

FFN Overtime: Rivercrest at Highland

FFN Overtime: Cross County at McCrory

