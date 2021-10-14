Football Friday Night (10/15/21)
Week 8 of Football Friday Night means more conference play around the Natural State. Our Game of the Week is a 4A-3 matchup. 4-2 Pocahontas travels to 5-1 Trumann, kickoff is Friday 7:00pm at RMC Stadium. Logan Whaley previewed both teams, you can watch here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
Football Friday Night - October 15th, 2021
FFN Game of the Week: Pocahontas at Trumann
West Memphis at Jonesboro
Greene County Tech at Nettleton
Brookland at Valley View
Wynne at Batesville
Forrest City at Paragould
Cave City at Westside
Blytheville at Gosnell
Piggott at Hoxie
Harrisburg at Osceola
Salem at Newport
FFN Overtime: Rivercrest at Highland
FFN Overtime: Cross County at McCrory
