‘Growing concern’ ahead of Friday storms

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A cold front moving toward Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri could bring strong to severe storms, high winds, and possibly tornadoes.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said the possibility of a few strong storms on Friday is a “growing concern.”

As of Thursday morning, the risk for severe weather was low but conditions could change.

Meteorologist Zach Holder warned strong to severe wind gusts are possible with a few storms early Friday afternoon.

“The window for severe weather may be brief depending on how fast the cold front moves in on Friday,” Holder said.

