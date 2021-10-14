‘Growing concern’ ahead of Friday storms
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A cold front moving toward Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri could bring strong to severe storms, high winds, and possibly tornadoes.
Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said the possibility of a few strong storms on Friday is a “growing concern.”
As of Thursday morning, the risk for severe weather was low but conditions could change.
Meteorologist Zach Holder warned strong to severe wind gusts are possible with a few storms early Friday afternoon.
“The window for severe weather may be brief depending on how fast the cold front moves in on Friday,” Holder said.
