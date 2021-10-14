‘Growing concern’ ahead of Friday storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A cold front moving toward Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri could bring strong to severe storms, high winds, and possibly tornadoes.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said the possibility of a few strong storms on Friday is a “growing concern.”

We have a growing concern about the possibility of a few strong storms tomorrow. Still a “LOW“ risk, but monitoring for changes to the forecast. Stay weather aware. #arwx #mowx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/4eSHQ1kLeo — ʀʏ🎃ɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) October 14, 2021

As of Thursday morning, the risk for severe weather was low but conditions could change.

Meteorologist Zach Holder warned strong to severe wind gusts are possible with a few storms early Friday afternoon.

“The window for severe weather may be brief depending on how fast the cold front moves in on Friday,” Holder said.

Still some questions on how instability sets up on Friday, but plenty of shear as a surface low moves overhead. Strong to severe wind gusts possible with a few storms early in the afternoon. #arwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/ErMGb7C1AS — Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) October 14, 2021

