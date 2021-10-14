Jonesboro police investigate armed robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday evening and are searching for a suspect in the case.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, police located a vehicle that was stolen during the armed robbery at a nearby Big Lots.

The suspect took off and police are searching the area.

Police say they have Northside Park surrounded.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

